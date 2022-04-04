Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of BEN opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $31.67. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The company has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $8,200,004.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

