Analysts Set Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Target Price at $116.75

Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

GWRE stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.36. 895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Guidewire Software has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $130.95.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $62,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $49,411.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,751,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,623,000 after purchasing an additional 36,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,088,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,723,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 2,286,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,530,000 after purchasing an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,658,000 after purchasing an additional 172,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,958,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,403,000 after acquiring an additional 222,882 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

