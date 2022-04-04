Analysts Set Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) PT at $31.73

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IOVA. Truist Financial cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IOVA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.31. 19,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,732. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $12.18 and a 1 year high of $33.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 422.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

