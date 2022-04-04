Analysts Set IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Price Target at $42.00

IQE plc (OTCMKTS:IQEPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IQEPF shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 50 ($0.65) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of IQE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.
Shares of IQEPF traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,671. IQE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.53.
IQE Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Photonics, Infra Red, and CMOS++. The Wireless segment includes mobile smartphones, base station, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of other connected devices.
