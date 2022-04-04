Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $322.43

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $315.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on LII shares. Mizuho started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 5th.

In other news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total transaction of $525,473.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total value of $2,499,860.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Lennox International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

LII traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.11. 1,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $243.92 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $266.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.24.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennox International will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

