Analysts Set Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Price Target at $10.19

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.19.

PEAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEAR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,644,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,020,000.

PEAR stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.08. 3,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,370. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.33. Pear Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

