Analysts Set SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) PT at $314.33

Shares of SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.33.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 370 ($4.85) to GBX 350 ($4.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th.

SSPPF remained flat at $$3.10 during trading hours on Friday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

