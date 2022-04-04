Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens downgraded Anika Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 4,000 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Colleran purchased 1,500 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,032,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,510,000 after buying an additional 46,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANIK stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.56. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.21 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The firm has a market cap of $367.32 million, a PE ratio of 87.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

