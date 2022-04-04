Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.56. The company has a market cap of $368.91 million, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.14. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ANIK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $35.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cheryl R. Blanchard acquired 8,100 shares of Anika Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,117.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Colleran bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $39,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 15,600 shares of company stock valued at $394,892 over the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Anika Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

