Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,739 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Ultralife during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 458,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 101,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ultralife by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 228,522 shares during the last quarter. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ULBI stock opened at $5.46 on Monday. Ultralife Co. has a one year low of $4.24 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.05 million, a PE ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average of $5.85.
In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $243,756.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 57,930 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
ULBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultralife from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.
Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.
