Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 15,000 Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Postal Realty Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Postal Realty Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $387,000. Black Swift Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 33.5% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 55,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.62. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $21.27.

Postal Realty Trust ( NYSE:PSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.2275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 827.35%.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Aegis initiated coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Postal Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.