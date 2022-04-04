Annex Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,200,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,448,000 after purchasing an additional 955,854 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,679,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,680,000 after purchasing an additional 936,245 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,256,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,335,000 after purchasing an additional 604,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider D Scott Coward sold 3,912 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $300,011.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 4,050 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total value of $310,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,443,252. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $75.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.92. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 33.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

