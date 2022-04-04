Annex Advisory Services LLC Invests $251,000 in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of York Water during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of York Water by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on York Water in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:YORW opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13. The York Water Company has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $572.73 million, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. York Water had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 30.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that The York Water Company will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1949 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. York Water’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; five wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns nine groundwater wells that supply water to customers in the Adams County.

