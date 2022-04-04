Annex Advisory Services LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,569,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after purchasing an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 318.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 570,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,885,000 after purchasing an additional 434,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 242,732 shares during the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.94.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

