Annex Advisory Services LLC Reduces Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 91.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,088 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NIO. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NIO by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,570,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIO by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 565,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,137,000 after purchasing an additional 131,192 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. boosted its holdings in NIO by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 102,776 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, December 16th. 86 Research upgraded shares of NIO from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 price objective on the stock. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

