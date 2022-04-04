Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,864 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.9% during the third quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DD opened at $74.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.27. The company has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.37 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile (Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.