Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.32. Annexon has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Annexon ( NASDAQ:ANNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Annexon by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 61,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Annexon in the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Annexon in the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

