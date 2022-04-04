Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of AIV stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,726,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,406,000 after buying an additional 982,951 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,965,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,772,000 after purchasing an additional 375,895 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,864,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.