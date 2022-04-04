Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.21% from the stock’s current price.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Shares of APLS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.55. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.07). During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Lukas Scheibler sold 1,233 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $47,433.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $56,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,774 shares of company stock valued at $779,437. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $6,593,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,439,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 565.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 150,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 128,065 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

