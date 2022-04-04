Apollon Limassol Price Reaches $2.80 on Top Exchanges (APL)

Apollon Limassol (APL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be purchased for about $2.80 or 0.00006072 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $922,844.93 and $344,682.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollon Limassol has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.71 or 0.00211732 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001037 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00035913 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.81 or 0.00422119 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00058798 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00009832 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollon Limassol Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official website is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollon Limassol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.