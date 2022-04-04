Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,507 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,968 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 7.0% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Apple were worth $92,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $174.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.25 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

