Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABUS. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $457.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.66. Arbutus Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

Arbutus Biopharma ( NASDAQ:ABUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 693.91% and a negative return on equity of 676.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.