ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.50

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.68, with a volume of 136972 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

AETUF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.34.

ARC Resources ( OTCMKTS:AETUF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The energy company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. ARC Resources had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 15.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0781 per share. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

