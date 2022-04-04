ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives $106.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARCB traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $75.50. 5,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,494. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.58. ArcBest has a twelve month low of $52.86 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.01%.

ArcBest Company Profile (Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.