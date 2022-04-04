Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arch Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $171.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.17.

Shares of ARCH stock opened at $140.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Arch Resources has a 12 month low of $41.43 and a 12 month high of $163.99.

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $13.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.90 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.13 million. Arch Resources had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 85.21%. Arch Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Resources will post 60.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Arch Resources’s payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $729,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 8,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $1,279,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,994 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,495. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 8,292.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 38,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 18.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,699 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth about $256,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 3.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,231 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,882,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

