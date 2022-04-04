Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.58), Fidelity Earnings reports. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCE traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.04. 190,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $665.32 million, a PE ratio of -51.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Arco Platform has a one year low of $15.90 and a one year high of $34.34.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Arco Platform Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.
