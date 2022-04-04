Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 174,262 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,451 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $66,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Illumina by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,473 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Illumina by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,783 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 1,372 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN opened at $363.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. OTR Global raised Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total value of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

