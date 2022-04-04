Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.65% of TopBuild worth $59,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in TopBuild by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,271,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 545,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,883,000 after purchasing an additional 37,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of TopBuild from $278.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.44.

BLD opened at $183.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.53. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $179.50 and a 52-week high of $284.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

