Ardevora Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.18% of SVB Financial Group worth $71,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $52,000. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 4,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.50, for a total transaction of $2,785,239.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,812 shares of company stock worth $13,566,394 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $547.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $474.20 and a 12 month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $581.92 and its 200 day moving average is $653.82.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $771.76.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

