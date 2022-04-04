Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 50,600 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $52,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,288 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,623,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on THO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Thor Industries from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Thor Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.67.

THO stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. Thor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.16 and a fifty-two week high of $149.38.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 10.40%.

Thor Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Thor Industries news, Director Andrew E. Graves acquired 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.74 per share, with a total value of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.54 per share, for a total transaction of $985,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

