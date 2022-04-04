Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 185,100 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,035,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,100 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.76% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $69,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 52,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ stock opened at $67.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $74.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.49.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

