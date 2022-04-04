Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ARCC. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Hovde Group began coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a market perform rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.41.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.97. Ares Capital has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 86.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 47.73%.

In related news, Director Mary Beth Henson acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

