Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of ARES opened at $83.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.09%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 46,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $3,635,361.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 60,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $4,734,715.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 346,978 shares of company stock valued at $27,492,390. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ares Management by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 91,931 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ares Management by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 62,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

