Argon Price Reaches $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Argon has a total market capitalization of $722,982.24 and $58,291.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00049058 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.31 or 0.07514210 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,096.25 or 0.99984376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,450,353 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

