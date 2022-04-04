Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $1.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

