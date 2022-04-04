Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANET. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.24.

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $139.48 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $75.65 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.67 and its 200 day moving average is $123.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $824.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.40 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $212,664.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.40, for a total transaction of $1,767,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 691,167 shares of company stock worth $83,383,415. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 308.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 21,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth $304,448,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 305.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

