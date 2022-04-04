ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC cut its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 235.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 53,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,478 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

ARKG traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $48.87. 99,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,803. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $94.14.

