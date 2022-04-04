Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

AFI opened at $1.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.15. Armstrong Flooring has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $31.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.53.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 90.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 42,957 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 127,375 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Armstrong Flooring during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong Flooring by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,367,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.