Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AWI. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of AWI stock opened at $92.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.54. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 24.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Armstrong World Industries (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.