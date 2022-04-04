Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $32.26 on Thursday. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.12). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $34.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.10 million. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 52.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 60.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. 43.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

