Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Artesian Resources in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ARTNA stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,963. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.40. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $50.88. The company has a market capitalization of $458.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 9.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $322,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,524 shares of company stock valued at $500,788. Corporate insiders own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARTNA. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Artesian Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 7.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Artesian Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 46.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

