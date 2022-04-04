Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Receives $51.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.43.

APAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $39.58 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $57.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 81.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11,578.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 825,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,344,000 after buying an additional 818,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $239,870,000 after buying an additional 502,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,710,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,071,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,049,000 after buying an additional 183,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

