Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.00.

ABG opened at $157.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $176.79. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. Asbury Automotive Group has a 1 year low of $146.43 and a 1 year high of $230.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 34.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, CEO David W. Hult sold 23,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $4,669,676.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miran Maric sold 233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.79, for a total value of $43,755.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth about $21,450,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,169,000 after purchasing an additional 609,776 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 34,248 shares in the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

