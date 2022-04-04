Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $120.88.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

NYSE ASH opened at $98.86 on Thursday. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.05.

Ashland Global ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 91.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ashland Global (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.