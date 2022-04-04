Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ASB. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Associated Banc from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.75.

ASB opened at $22.48 on Thursday. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Associated Banc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

In other news, EVP Matthew R. Braeger sold 10,994 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $280,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eileen A. Kamerick sold 4,500 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $105,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,394 shares of company stock worth $623,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

