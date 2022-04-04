AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

ASTS opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.03. AST SpaceMobile has a 1 year low of $4.84 and a 1 year high of $15.48.

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 112.0% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 64,977 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,151,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

