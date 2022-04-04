Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Astronics stock opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Astronics has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89.

Astronics ( NASDAQ:ATRO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $116.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.00 million. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 5.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,847,000 after buying an additional 18,975 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,537,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,449,000 after buying an additional 61,920 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,282,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,030,000 after buying an additional 57,593 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 112.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,892,000 after buying an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 35.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after buying an additional 149,241 shares during the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

