Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
ASTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,876. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.
About Astrotech (Get Rating)
Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astrotech (ASTC)
- Insiders Are Buying LCI Industries
- Winnebago Stock is Ready to Spring Forward
- Has Etsy Stock Finally Bottomed?
- Campbell Soup Stock is Warming Up for a Breakout
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
Receive News & Ratings for Astrotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.