Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

ASTC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.73. 1,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,876. Astrotech has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $2.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.80.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 994.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Astrotech in the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astrotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astrotech by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 85,087 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astrotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrotech Corp. engages in the provision of science and technology development and commercialization businesses. It operates through the following segments: 1st Detect Corporation and Astral Images Corporation. The 1st Detect Corporation segment refers to the development of TRACER for use at airports, secured facilities and borders worldwide.

