Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 480 ($6.29) target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.89) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.03) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 488 ($6.39).

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Shares of LON ATYM opened at GBX 395 ($5.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 412.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 395.70. The firm has a market cap of £552.44 million and a PE ratio of 5.01. Atalaya Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 265 ($3.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 450 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.