Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Atlanticus from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of Atlanticus stock opened at $51.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.56. Atlanticus has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $91.98.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The credit services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 83.48% and a net margin of 23.78%. The firm had revenue of $216.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlanticus news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Atlanticus during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

